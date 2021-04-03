Oath Keepers Chief Spreads Disinformation At The Border

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 03 April 2021 13:30 Hits: 10

“I want to say a few things before they send me off to a gulag,” Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes told the audience at a right-wing anti-immigration rally in Texas this week—obviously still looking over his shoulder as federal prosecutors continue to circle in an ever-tightening pattern around Rhodes’ role as a participant in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Rhodes’ admission was of the self-martyring kind. But by speaking at a Laredo rally intended to bolster the hollow right-wing rhetoric about a faux “crisis” at the U.S. Mexico border, he demonstrated how far-right disinformation campaigns—in this case, around both the Capitol insurrection and border immigration issues—frequently overlap and commingle. It’s all one big stew of lies.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/04/oath-keepers-chief-spreads-disinformation