Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 02 April 2021 19:08 Hits: 1

Major League Baseball commissioner Robert Manfred Jr. announced Friday that the All-Star Game and 2021 draft will be moved from Atlanta after Gov. Brian Kemp (R) signed a restrictive voting bill into law last week.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/lMygA-yWSFg/voting-rights-mlb-kemp-georgia-baseball