Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 02 April 2021

Republicans of all stripes are crying "cancel culture" after Major League Baseball commissioner Robert Manfred Jr. announced Friday that the All-Star Game would no longer take place in Atlanta following Georgia's enactment of a new restrictive voter law.

