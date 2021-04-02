Who's Your Daddy Now, Matt Gaetz?

Articles

Early last year, a bit of a pissing match between Matt Gaetz and state rep Chris Latvala ensued when Latvala tweeted a picture of himself with Al Sharpton. The exchange grew heated, with Latvala bringing up a sex game that Gaetz was allegedly involved in when they were both in the Florida legislature. Gaetz responded by bringing up Latvala's father, who had resigned from the Florida legislature in 2018 following accusations of sexual misconduct. Well, it seems Matt Gaetz's current misfortunes are far worse and far more serious than those of Jack Latvala. Just because I own you on twitter, don’t confuse me for your daddy when it comes to abusing power for sex. Also, I missed the defense of Sharpton in your reply. — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) January 14, 2020 Incidentally, the rumors of this sex game have been around seemingly forever, former Miami Herald reporter Marc Caputo (now of Politico) mentioning them back in 2013, albeit without naming names.

