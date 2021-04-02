Dissenter Weekly: Biden Justice Department Wields Espionage Act To Force Drone Whistleblower’s Guilty Plea

Articles

In this edition of “Dissenter Weekly,” host and Shadowproof editor Kevin Gosztola shares his reporting on drone whistleblower Daniel Hale, who was charged under the Espionage Act and pled guilty on March 31.

Although Hale was charged under President Donald Trump, the plea made Hale the first whistleblower prosecuted with the Espionage Act to be convicted by President Joe Biden’s Justice Department.

Kevin highlights a story from the Colorado Sun involving a whistleblower complaint submitted to the Environmental Protection Agency’s Inspector General. The complaint alleges the “air pollution division” in the state government falsified data to fast-track permits for companies and endangered the public health of Coloradoans.

We also spend some time on Amazon’s Twitter Army as well as demands from 260+ advocacy groups, led by the Government Accountability Project, to pass legislation to expand whistleblower protections.

Finally, the show concludes with an update on the global campaign to free WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and the extradition case against him.

