Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 02 April 2021 17:30 Hits: 2

Liddy, who died March 30, was convicted in 1973 for his role in the conspiracy to burglarize and bug the Democratic Party's headquarters at the Watergate office complex. Originally broadcast in 1980.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/04/02/983798897/remembering-watergate-conspirator-g-gordon-liddy