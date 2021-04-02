Fox Reporter Psaki-Bombed Over Georgia Voter Suppression

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 02 April 2021 14:00 Hits: 1

The people at Fox "News" networks seem heartbroken and deeply insulted that they don't receive more attention and deference from President Biden and Jen Psaki. Then when they have direct access to the White House through Jen Psaki, they ask questions about the "tone" being taken towards oppression of Black people in Georgia. Witness Edward Lawrence, of Fox Business, attempting to paint Georgia's new voter suppression law in the most generous of lights. "The bill actually standardizes voting hours by counties, and adds Saturdays and Sundays voting, and it also allows extended hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. So, is there going to be a correction?" Lawrence asked Psaki, who immediately corrected him. "It standardizes the end of voting every day at 5, right? It just gives options?" she asked, knowing, of course, she had her facts completely straight. "It gives options to expand it, right? But it standardized it to 5. It also made it so outside groups can't provide water or food to people in line. It makes it more difficult to absentee vote. Are those things all correct?" "Voting on the day of is 7 to 7, and early voting can standardize, adding Saturday and Sunday," he replied. Huh? Lawrence continued, confident he'd evaded the Psaki bomb, and attempted to throw his own: "So, the question is, is the tone going to change coming out of the White House?" Oh, dear.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/04/fox-reporter-psaki-bombed-over-georgia