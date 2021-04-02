The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

2 Capitol Police Injured After Attack At Capitol Barrier

Two Capitol police officers and a suspect have been taken to the hospital after the suspect rammed the officers with a dark blue car before ramming a barrier and brandishing a knife, according to reports. The suspect is in custody and has been taken to the hospital. While motive is unknown at this time, the Capitol is on lockdown. Here are some tweets: US Capitol Police: "USCP is responding to the North Barricade vehicle access point along Independence Avenue for reports someone rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers. A suspect is in custody. Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital." — Breaking News (@BreakingNews) April 2, 2021 CRITICAL INCIDENT: USCP is responding to the North Barricade vehicle access point along Independence Avenue for reports someone rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers. A suspect is in custody. Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/4TXIdulJc6

