Published on Thursday, 01 April 2021

Georgia's GOP-led House voted to strip a major jet fuel tax break for Delta Air Lines worth tens of million of dollars on Wednesday after the company's CEO publicly issued a stern condemnation of the restrictive provisions in the state's new voting law.

