A Gaetz/Greenberg Sex Trafficking Ring?

Having read the Timeslatest installment of Matt Gaetz I feel fairly confident that Mr. Gaetz will not be serving in Congress for much longer. The piece is simply devastating, not only for the facts alleged but for what you can glean about the breadth of the investigation from the nature of the reporting itself. Times reporters appear to have spoken to many of the women involved, reviewed 'receipts' from digital payment apps which were allegedly payments for sex, as well as other digital communications. In other words, it's big; it's bad; and there are receipts, literally and figuratively. Let me summarize this as concisely as I can.
