Legal Weed In New York Is 'Rooted In Economic Justice'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 01 April 2021 21:31 Hits: 6

Just hours after New York's state lawmakers passed landmark legislation that not only legalizes recreational adult use of marijuana but also includes key equity and justice provisions, Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the bill into law early Wednesday, paving the way for cannabis storefronts to start opening as early as next year. "This law is the new gold standard for reform efforts nationwide."—Melissa Moore, DPA "A new era for marijuana justice is here. After years of hard work against long odds, New York has enacted one of the most ambitious marijuana legalization programs in the country," said Melissa Moore, New York state director of the Drug Policy Alliance (DPA), in a statement late Tuesday. "Let's be clear—the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act is an outright victory for the communities hit hardest by the failed war on drugs," Moore said. "By placing community reinvestment, social equity, and justice front and center, this law is the new gold standard for reform efforts nationwide. Today we celebrate, tomorrow we work hard to make sure this law is implemented fairly and justly for all New Yorkers."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/04/legal-weed-new-york-rooted-economic