Georgia Republicans Feel 'Betrayed' By Coke And Delta

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 02 April 2021 02:00 Hits: 6

[Above, The Governor-who-would-not-be-Governor-without-voter-suppression says a boycott of his state by #MLB is a "distraction"?] The pending boycotts of Georgia and Atlanta specifically got a local boost when Coca-Cola and Delta Airlines potentially joined them; MLB players association is supporting moving the All-Star Game out of Atlanta to protest the law; and President Handsome Joe Biden said he would ‘strongly support’ moving the Major League Baseball All-Star Game out of Atlanta. And all of this talk of boycotting the Capitol of the New South (motto: jus’ like th’ ol’ south but with better marketing!) is because of Georgia’s new voting law that restricts, you know, Voting While Black Coke: Coca-Cola CEO James Quincy on Georgia voting restrictions to CNBC: "Let me get crystal clear and unequivocal, this legislation is unacceptable. It is a step backwards and it does not promote principles we have stood for in Georgia around broad access to voting."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/04/georgia-republicans-feel-betrayed-coke-and