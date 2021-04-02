Gaetzgate Part III: NYT Has Receipts For Sex Parties

Articles

Matt Gaetz's political career is imploding in real time faster than social media can process it. First, on Tuesday, news broke about an open investigation into whether Gaetz paid at least one underage girl to cross state lines to have sex with him, which would constitute child sex trafficking, a federal crime. Hours later, he went on TV to give a disastrous interview on Tucker Carlson's show where he clearly tried to give a carefully worded explanation for the allegations as well as mentioned the possibility of him being in photographs with underage prostitutes. Oh, and he said was being blackmailed for $25 million dollars. Well, there is a 3rd entry in this story. The New York Times is reporting that they have seen evidence - aka receipts - that show Gaetz used cash apps to send money to women in. The women were allegedly "recruited online for sex and received cash payments." Whoo doggie.

