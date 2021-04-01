The Shockingly Sleazy Guy At The Root Of Gaetz’s Sex-Trafficking Woes

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 01 April 2021

We don’t yet know the exact connection between Joel Greenberg’s criminal charges and the investigation into Gaetz but we do know that, as The New York Times reported, the Gaetz investigation is “part of a broader investigation into a political ally of his, a local official in Florida named Joel Greenberg, who was indicted last summer on an array of charges, including sex trafficking of a child and financially supporting people in exchange for sex, at least one of whom was an underage girl.” Thanks to the Orlando Sentinel, we know that, “Several former employees told the Orlando Sentinel that Greenberg often mentioned how he and Gaetz were close friends, and that the congressman would often visit him at his Lake Mary home.” Rachel Maddow did some digging into Gaetz’s buddy and I can assure you that the Times’ description of Greenberg’s charges don’t begin to adequately describe what an utter sleazeball he is.

