Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 01 April 2021 13:03 Hits: 6

Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton said in an interview released Thursday that she supports repealing the filibuster for constitutional issues, including voting rights legislation and other measures.Clinton told Jennifer Palmieri...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/545931-hillary-clinton-filibuster-should-be-lifted-for-voting-rights-legislation