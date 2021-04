Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 01 April 2021 17:31 Hits: 14

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) told Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) that his resignation is “84 days past due” as the two were sparring over the influx of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border. The encounter occurred on Twitter, where Ocasio-Cortez was...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/546017-ocasio-cortez-to-cruz-your-resignation-is-84-days-past-due