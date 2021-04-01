Nicolle Wallace: 'How Bad Is It For Matt Gaetz? It's SO Bad'

Articles

Nicolle Wallace sat down with lawyer Joyce White Vance on Wednesday to discuss Matt Gaetz. Gaetz is being investigated for paying for the travel across state lines of a minor for immoral purposes. Wallace aired a snippet of the disastrous Tucker Carlson interview, in which Gaetz attempted to rope in Tucker by claiming Tucker and Mrs. Tucker had attended a dinner with him and a girlfriend who "was of legal age." Why would you need to add that tidbit, Matt? Tucker, on-air, didn't recall the dinner. Enjoy the subpoena, tucker! — Bennyminusjets (@Bennyminusjets) March 31, 2021 As Nicolle Wallace put it, "How bad is it for Matt Gaetz? SO bad." The legal waters were muddied this week by Gaetz's claim that he is being extorted and/or blackmailed by people who reached out to his father for help finding a person missing in Iran. Matt Miller noted that it is entirely possible "to be the victim of a crime and also a criminal yourself." BAM.

