South Dakota Got What It Voted For

The governor of South Dakota is an avid TraitorTrump sychophant and sure matches anyone in the Trump administration for ignorance. She literally told Sean Hannity there is no infrastructure in Joe Biden's infrastructure bill. Is this an April Fool's joke? Sadly, no! "I was on a call with the White House today with all the governors talking about the specifics of this package and I was shocked at how much doesn't go to infrastructure. It goes into research development. It goes into housing and pipes..." Housing and pipes, oh my! Vox reports, There's $621 billion in infrastructure spending for roads and highways, $85 billion to modernize public transit and $80 billion to be put toward Amtrak for repairs and improving train corridors, etc... Republicans' only recourse against Biden's highly popular legislation is to lie and cherry-pick something to whine about. And scream cancel culture. The South Dakota governor's Trumpian response to COVID left the lightly populated state with the second highest rate of COVID.

