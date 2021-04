Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 30 March 2021 10:00

Congress is wading into a messy fight over President Biden’s war powers after years of ceding authority to the White House.The legislative effort is blurring political lines by testing the balance of power between two branches of government and...

