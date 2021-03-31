The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Police Misconduct Trials Are Rare. Instead, Cities Pay Millions To Settle Misconduct Claims.

FiveThirtyEight’s quantitative editor Laura Bronner speaks with Galen Druke about FiveThirtyEight and The Marshall Project’s investigation into the amount of money America’s cities have spent on police misconduct settlements — in the range of $3 billion over the last decade. What’s less clear is whether the situation has improved within that time period.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/videos/police-misconduct-trials-are-rare-instead-cities-pay-millions-to-settle-misconduct-claims/

