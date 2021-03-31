Gaetz’s Response To Sex Trafficking Allegation Has Been An Entire Train Wreck

Category: World Politics Hits: 14
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is scrambling after the New York Times dropped a bombshell report revealing that the Justice Department is currently investigating the congressman for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old and paying for her travel expenses two years ago. No charges have been brought against Gaetz, who denies the allegations, but his attempts at damage control have been nothing short of a hot mess.
