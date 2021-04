Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 30 March 2021 16:23 Hits: 3

Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) on Tuesday moved to squash speculation that he could be eyeing the exits after supporting a bill that requires an appointment to a Kentucky Senate seat vacancy be from the same party as the departing lawmaker....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/545554-mcconnell-after-new-kentucky-vacancy-law-im-not-going-anywhere