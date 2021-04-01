The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Matt Gaetz Screams 'Extortion!' To Drown Out Sex Trafficking Investigation

Matt Gaetz might be trying to distract us with talk of extortion whenever someone brings up him being investigated for sex trafficking underage girls, but don't take the bait. The extortion story has nothing to do with it. His father, Don Gaetz may have been approached by a couple of shady dudes via text message about a missing FBI agent, but that is not connected to Matty's DOJ troubles in any way, shape or form. It's just a happy coincidence for Gaetz the younger that Papa Gaetz also has weirdo connections looking for a missing-likely-dead FBI agent in all the wrong Gaetzes. (If, indeed, that is what's going on.) According to the Washington Post: The men who approached Gaetz’s father, people familiar with the matter said, had no apparent connection to the sex crimes investigation of his son, other than having somehow learned about it before it was publicly reported. But when news of law enforcement’s interest in Gaetz surfaced Tuesday, the congressman asserted that the allegation was “rooted in an extortion effort against my family for $25 million,” and he identified by name a former federal prosecutor who he said was part of the effort.

