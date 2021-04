Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 01 April 2021

Joe Biden has racked up a total of 37, 268 scandals already. Desi Lydic goes on The Daily Show to foxsplain each and every one. My favorite: Joe Biden's dog is now the leading cause of death in America. Do you know what it was when Donald Trump was president? There wasn't one. Zero deaths in four years. Open thread below.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/03/foxsplaining-bidens-scandals