Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 31 March 2021 09:03 Hits: 1

COVID-19 infections in India and Pakistan are skyrocketing. Scientists now have two mysteries to investigate: why cases there dropped so quickly earlier, and why they're surging now.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/03/31/982953822/after-dropping-dramatically-covid-19-cases-surge-in-india-pakistan