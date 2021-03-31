Two Police Officers Sue Trump For Inciting Capitol Hill Attack

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 31 March 2021 11:13 Hits: 1

Since this is a civil suit, the bar won't be impossibly high and I expect these officers won't have much trouble convincing a jury that Trump should be held responsible for inciting the Capitol Hill attack. Via CNN: (CNN)Two US Capitol Police officers who say they were injured during the January 6 insurrection are suing former President Donald Trump for inciting the crowd. The officers -- the first police to sue in court following the riot -- say they suffered physical and emotional damages because Trump allegedly "inflamed, encouraged, incited (and) directed" the violent mob that stormed the Capitol. Capitol Police Officers James Blassingame and Sidney Hemby, who have been with the force for a combined 28 years, said they were injured during the attack. Hemby "was crushed against the doors" of the Capitol, was "sprayed with chemicals" and bled from his face, the lawsuit says. Blassingame claims he was slammed against a stone column, injuring his head and back. Each of the officers are seeking at least $75,000 in damages. They accuse Trump of aiding and abetting their assaults and directing his supporters to assault them, according to their new complaint.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/03/two-police-officers-sue-trump-inciting