BREAKING: Pfizer Reports Vaccine 100% Effective For 12- To 15-Year-Olds

Published on Wednesday, 31 March 2021

This news should make it a lot simpler to open middle and high schools, and that will relieve politicians from making the double-edged decision of putting teachers and children at risk. Via NBC New this morning: Pfizer says its Covid-19 vaccine is safe and 100 percent effective in preventing the illness in teenagers ages 12 to 15. "This is exactly the news that we hoped to hear," said Dr. Buddy Creech, a pediatric infectious disease expert at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. Creech was not involved in the Pfizer research. [...] The vaccine, given in two doses three weeks apart, is already cleared for emergency use in people ages 16 and up. The company plans to request emergency use authorization for 12- to 15-year-olds in the coming weeks, "with the hope of starting to vaccinate this age group before the start of the next school year," Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said in a statement. More than 2,200 young teenagers were enrolled in the U.S. vaccine trial, and about half got the actual vaccine.

