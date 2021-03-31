The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Dan Bongino Gets Punked By Billionaire Rebekah Mercer

Category: World Politics Hits: 7

You love to see it. Dan Bongino was duped by none other than Trump-loving, Trump-funding Rebekah Mercer, into thinking he owned part of Parler. Oopsie! According to Parler's former CEO, John Matze, (who, consequently, was outsted from Parler and is now suing both Mercer AND Bongino,) Mercer never signed the paperwork turning the shares over to Bongino. According to Matze's lawsuit, he believes "Mercer avoided executing any of the ownership documents to allow her to later dispute that Bongino has any such interest." Bongino loved throwing it around that he was part owner of Parler, and Parler certainly benefitted from his elevating the site's profile as a haven for right-wing nut jobs, but according to Matze, Bongino never actually was owner of any shares. As of Feb. 24th, though, he was still claiming he was. After the MAGA Sedition Riot on January 6th, and the second impeachment trial, Bongino said he was withdrawing from "day-to-day" operations of the site, but still remained an investor.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/03/dan-bonginos-role-parler-isnt-what-he

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version