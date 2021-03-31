Marge Greene And Jim Jordan Proclaim Matt Gaetz 'Innocent'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 31 March 2021 18:12 Hits: 7

Reps. Jim Jordan and Marjorie Taylor Greene defended Rep. Matt Gaetz against the DOJ investigation of his alleged illicit behavior with a seventeen-year-old girl that could carry a massive prison sentence. Gaetz, joined Tucker Carlson Tuesday night for a bizarre and lengthy interview which left Carlson shaking his head afterward saying that was "one of the weirdest interviews I've ever conducted." Rep. Gaetz claimed David McGee, a former federal prosecutor based in Florida who is now working at the firm Beggs & Lane, for blackmailing him and his family for millions of dollars. He then claimed he could get Joe Biden to pardon him. Ummm, the investigation started under the leadership of AG Bill Barr, Matty. In an interview with The Daily Beast late Tuesday night, "McGee said any reports of extortion involving him or his firm were “completely, totally false.” “This is a blatant attempt to distract from the fact that Matt Gaetz is apparently about to be indicted for sex trafficking underage girls,” McGee said. McGee said Matt's father called him worrying about his son and said he'd welcome the tape of the call to be release. Don't hold your breath.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/03/marjorie-taylor-green-and-jim-jordan