Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 30 March 2021 22:18 Hits: 2

A bill to gut a commission that approved the removal of the first Ku Klux Klan grand wizard’s bust from the Tennessee state capitol fizzled out on Tuesday.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/pAHP75D8DkY/bill-to-gut-tn-commission-that-voted-out-nathan-bedford-forrest-bust-fizzles-in-legislature