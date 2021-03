Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 30 March 2021 23:02 Hits: 2

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) on Tuesday was suddenly "happy" to tout that community health centers in his district will receive grants from the Department of Health and Human Services — which were made possible through the passage of the COVID-19 relief package that he voted against earlier this month.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/YgUTjDw4WgY/madison-cawthorn-happy-covid-relief-plan