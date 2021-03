Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 30 March 2021 20:16 Hits: 4

NPR's Ari Shapiro talks to British Ambassador to the U.S. Karen Pierce about how a new American president changes how the United Kingdom fits on the world stage.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/03/30/982805677/british-ambassador-to-the-u-s-explains-what-a-new-president-means-to-the-u-k