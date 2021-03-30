Matt Gaetz Under Investigation For Federal Sex Trafficking Crimes (Updated)

Articles

Breaking news from the New York Times regarding an open investigation into whether Rep. Matt Gaetz "had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old and paid for her to travel with him." If true, this would violate FEDERAL SEX TRAFFICKING LAWS. Inducing someone under the age of 18 to travel across state lines to have sex with you in exchange for gifts or money is flat out illegal. There is no grey area. Age of consent does not apply. And if found to be true, Gaetz faces an EXTREMELY lengthy prison sentence. Sex trafficking of minors is not something you can plea down to probation. The New York Times reports that it is unclear how Gaetz, who is 38 now would have met a 17-year old two years ago. He would have been 36 at that time. Let's just think about that - a 36-year old MAN and a 17-year old girl (probably a high schooler). That is a 19-year age difference.

