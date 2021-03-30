Punching Back: Lawsuits Against Georgia Over Voting Rights

Articles

Two voting rights coalitions have filed separate lawsuits against a sweeping voter suppression law approved last week by Georgia Republicans that critics say "constitutes intentional discrimination" in violation of the U.S. constitution. "The intent of this new law was to discriminate against minority and poor voters in Georgia."—Jerry Gonzalez, GALEO "Georgia state lawmakers are making it more difficult to vote, criminalizing ordinary voter assistance, and then lying to their own constituents to suggest it is for their own good," Damon Hewitt, acting president and executive director of Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, said Monday. Along with pushing back against GOP claims about the new law—signed by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp last Thursday night—Hewitt highlighted how provisions on early and absentee voting specifically target people of color. "These actions show that discriminatory voter suppression is alive and well," he said, "and it cannot stand."

