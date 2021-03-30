TraitorTrump Whines About Birx And Fauci

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 30 March 2021 16:35 Hits: 6

Both Dr. Deborah Birx and Dr. Anthony Fauci were critical of Traitor Trump's handling of COVID. Fauci didn't suck up to Trump as much, and Birx has been on a reputation-rebuilding media tour ever since. Several studies show that if we had a competent president in charge of the virus response, hundreds of thousands of American lives would have been saved. In response, Seditious-Ex wrote a lengthy and juvenile statement attacking those two doctors that he chose to lead his own CDC task force to the pandemic. You can't make this stuff up, except of course when you're dealing with a narcissistic buffoon who, like John Wayne Gacy with a presidential seal, served up the American people on a silver platter to be slaughtered by COVID. This time the bodies weren't hidden and buried in a crawl space, but on a death counter displayed every day on TV cable news. Traitor Trump actually called his two most important CDC spokespersons "self-promoters."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/03/traitortrump-whines-about-dr-birx-and