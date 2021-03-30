Matt Gaetz Might Leave Congress For Job At Newsmax

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 30 March 2021 17:18 Hits: 7

Wait, what? I guess if trolling is your only marketable skill, then moving from Republican Congressman to Newsmax on-air "talent" is a step up. Matt Gaetz is apparently floating the "news" that he will be leaving Congress to join the team at Newsmax. Axios reports, "Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) has privately told confidants he's seriously considering not seeking re-election and possibly leaving Congress early for a job at Newsmax, three sources with direct knowledge of the talks tell Axios." Twitter was quick to respond: All we had to do to get rid of Matt Gaetz was offer him a job at Newsmax? pic.twitter.com/V0TtCK3paM — Voters of Tomorrow (@VotersTomorrow) March 30, 2021 Quitting Congress early might be the first time @mattgaetz has done anything that will directly benefit his constituents.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/03/matt-gaetz-might-leave-congress-job