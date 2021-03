Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 29 March 2021 15:09 Hits: 2

A new lawsuit claims that race "was a motivating factor" behind last week's passage of the Georgia elections overhaul law known as SB 202.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/Dfk5cPy7rSk/lawsuit-intentional-discrimination-georgia-elections-law