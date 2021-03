Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 30 March 2021 09:00 Hits: 9

Two-thirds of Americans approve of how Biden is handling the pandemic, but only a third approves of how he's dealing with immigration. An increasing number also say they will get vaccinated.

(Image credit: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/03/30/982434413/npr-marist-poll-biden-gets-high-marks-on-covid-19-its-not-the-case-on-immigratio