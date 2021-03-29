The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Violence Targeting Asian Americans Shows The Cost Of GOP&#8217;s Grievance Politics

Category: World Politics Hits: 3

Violence Targeting Asian Americans Shows The Cost Of GOP&#8217;s Grievance Politics

This article is part of TPM Cafe, TPM’s home for opinion and news analysis.Although the Trump administration is over, we are still witnessing the tragic effects of his politics, which have been wholly embraced by the Republican Party. The horrific shootingstargeting Asian-American women in Atlanta are a stark, painful reminder that politics riddled with racism and toxic masculinity bear painful consequences. 

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/nreTPIXHUBU/aapi-community-latest-group-bear-violent-brunt-gops-failed-worldview

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version