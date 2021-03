Articles

President Biden on Monday echoed CDC Director Rochelle Walensky's recurring sense of an "impending doom" as he urged governors and mayors to maintain or reinstate mask-wearing mandates amid a 10% increase of COVID-19 infections over the past week compared to the previous week.

