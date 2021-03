Articles

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) owns an AR-15 for home defense, he revealed on "Fox News Sunday" this week while detailing a scenario in which he would have use the weapon to defend against gangs of looters.During an interview with host Chris Wallace,...

