The End Of Marco Rubio? Help Draft Alan Grayson

When we started Blue America back in 2005, there weren't many groups raising netroots campaign funds. Now there are dozens and dozens and, alas... some are scammers. You will never see Blue America send you an e-mail screaming about 'the world ending because of Marjorie Taylor Greene or Lauren Boebert so send us money and we will defeat them.' We raise money for candidates, carefully vetted candidates who we feel will get into office and do a good job. Sure, we want to see Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert and Mad Cawthorn, Marco Rubio, Rand Paul, Louie Gohmert, Mo Brooks, Paul Gosar, Matt Gaetz and the rest of the Gang Greene defeated, but candidates can defeat these people, not us-- and not scammers. When we find someone running against any of these clowns who we think deserves support, we'll let you know. Although... sometimes we're trying to push good candidates along into making the tough decision to run. It's not our #1 priority, but candidate recruitment is a tool we deploy sometimes too. Right now we're trying to get state Senator Chris Larson to become a candidate for the Wisconsin U.S. Senate seat held by crackpot Ron Johnson. And we've been trying to persuade Alan Grayson to run for the Florida Senate seat held by Marco Rubio.

