Under New Law, Georgia Can Do Exactly What The Other Guy Demanded

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 29 March 2021 13:08 Hits: 4

We've heard a lot about the sheer cruelty of not allowing people to give food or water to voters standing in line, but CNN took a look at the scariest issue with the new Georgia voting law by talking to Mother Jones reporter Ari Berman and Black Votes Matter director LaTosha Brown. "Ari, your new piece is after Trump tried and failed, Georgia Republicans made it easier to overturn elections. What part of what is happening in Georgia is making it easier to overturn elections?" Alysin Camerota asked. "Well, this is the most chilling and consequential part of the bill, Alysin. Because what it does, it allows the GOP-controlled legislature to appoint a majority of the state election board, which is in charge of certifying elections and overseeing voting rules in the state. The state election board has the power to take over county election boards. So you could have a situation where the state election board, for example, can take over election operations in Atlanta's Fulton County," Berman said. "So remember, Donald Trump tried to get Georgia Republicans to throw out votes. This makes it a lot easier for them to do. Because they will be empowered to control these crucial election offices, meaning, they could challenge election results in a close election and they could even decline to certify election results in close outcomes. This is exactly what Trump wanted them to do in 2020 that they could not do."

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/03/under-new-voting-law-ga-state-officials