Fox News Host Pete Hegseth Freaks Out Over Rapper's 'Satan Shoes'

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 29 March 2021 13:56 Hits: 5

Fox News meteorologist Adam Klotz was forced to correct one of the network's co-hosts on Sunday over misinformation about so-called "Satan shoes" being promoted by rapper Lil Nas X. During the Fox News morning program Fox & Friends, co-host Jedediah Bila reported that Lil Nas X is promoting the shoes, which feature a drop of human blood. "You know who makes them? Nike!" co-host Pete Hegseth complained erroneously. "Nike! That's a Nike shoe with the sign of Satan on the top called 'Satan shoes.'" "Get out of here!" co-host Will Cain exclaimed. "There's got to be more to this." "I saw it before the show," Hegseth insisted. "So you can't have the Betsy Ross flag but you can have Nike-made Satan shoes. It's a real thing." "I feel like I'm missing a piece of information," Cain complained. "You're not!" Hegseth stated. "Look it up. When up is down and down is up. And that's exactly where we are in this culture." Bila then asked Klotz about the shoes before allowing him to talk about the weather. "Adam, would you buy those shoes?" she wondered. "I was going to dodge this," Klotz said. "They're not really Nike. They're Nike shoes but there's a middle man who bought Nike shoes and is turning them into these." "Oh, really?" Cain remarked. "But Nike could sue them if they really wanted," Hegseth stated. "It's still absurd," Cain opined.

