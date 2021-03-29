Finally, SCOTUS Blocks Judicial Watch Over Hillary's Emails

Articles

In a ruling that came down today, the Supreme Court denied Tom Fitton's group the right to depose Hillary Clinton over her emails as Secretary of State. After eight separate committee investigations into Benghazi led by Republicans in Congress, the right-wing's obsession with Hillary and her emails continues. It's basically a fishing expedition to uncover unrelated information they can use against the former Secretary of State. That's the real cancel culture in America. Judicial Watch, was founded by extremist Larry Klayman, is an opposition research arm of the GOP. The QOP is angry their sophistry wasn't rewarded by the high court. Maybe Judicial Watch will sue to get access to all those Trump administration records. Or go after corrupt pols like Texas AG Ken Paxton, who were party to the insurrection on January 6th? Haha, I kid, I kid. Grifters at Judicial watch have no standing to depose anyone. — PattiPhilbrick ????????✌️❄️???????????? (@Patti41332119) March 29, 2021

