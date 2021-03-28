The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Sen. Toomey Refuses To Admit U.S. Has Too Many Guns Circulating

While discussing the pair of gun control measures that recently passed in the House this month on this Sunday's Meet the Press, Republican Sen. Pat Toomey refused to admit that the sheer number of guns in circulation might make the United States a more dangerous place to live. Toomey declared the House legislation dead on arrival in the Senate, saying there won't be enough support for any legislation that "when a father wants to sell his gun to his son, to have to get a background check," and instead insisted they should "focus on commercial sales" instead. Host Chuck Todd asked Toomey if he believed we have too many guns circulating in America" and if so, "what is a solution to that problem?" "I don't think the answer is too many guns," Toomey responded, obviously meaning to say "the problem" is too many guns. "Chuck. if I have four or five guns and I buy two more, did America become a more dangerous place? I don't think so." Toomey insisted they should instead make it more difficult for violent criminals and the mentally ill to get firearms, and that a "law abiding citizen" owning three or four guns "has absolutely no impact on anybody's safety." We'll see what the NRA has to say about that. After Toomey said he wanted them to try to speed up the time it takes for background checks, Todd again pressed him on the number of guns in the United States.

