Warnock Compares Biden To LBJ On Voting Rights Platform

Published on Sunday, 28 March 2021

The Voting Rights Act, known as H.R.1. is the piece of legislation that has Mitch McConnell and the entire Republican legislature freaking out. This is why McConnell keeps threatening all hell breaking loose if the Democrats push to remove the filibuster. Why? Because this law would dramatically revamp voter rights, increase protections, remove many of the obstacles state Republicans put in place to try to steal elections. Dana Bash asked Georgia's Rev. Sen. Raphael Warnock about the need to pass HR1, and given the voter suppression happening in his state, he didn't hesitate. BASH: Does President Biden need to get personally involved, step in, get Republicans and Democrats in a room to find bipartisan legislation and a path forward? WARNOCK: I think the President is engaged on this issue. When I've talked to him, he's agreed that voting rights are foundational. That this is the work we have to do and I have to tell you, I was heartened when I heard him speak so clearly about how urgent this is, recognizing that this is Jim Crow 2.0. It reminded me of another President, Lyndon B Johnson, who what he saw was going on in the South, people standing up for their rights, he gave that famous address to the nation and he ended it by lifting up the words from the anthem of the movement. He said "and we shall overcome." When Bash asked Warnock about the filibuster, he remained focused on voting rights.

