Sen. Kennedy Compares Kamala Harris To A Famous Criminal Athlete

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 28 March 2021 20:52 Hits: 12

The f*ck? Sen. John Kennedy compared putting V.P. Kamala Harris in charge of migration at the southern border to making Lance Armstrong drug czar. Again, I ask you and all with working brain cells...the actual f*ck??? On The Sunday Show, Jonathan Capehart played that clip for Zerlina Maxwell, who (like every Black journalist) has been working triple overtime debunking these racist GOP BS talking points. She'd just finished demolishing Ted Cruz when Capehart queued up Kennedy and said, "Get a load of this a$$hat, talking about our VP being in charge of the border." (Kidding. He didn't use those words exactly.) Then he played the clip of Kennedy telling Maria Bartiromo, "But that's, like, that's like putting a Lance Armstrong in charge as drug czar. In charge of our drug programs. I mean, she has called the Border Patrol a bunch of Ku Klux Klanners!" Bartiromo, then claims VP Harris "has said no" to the task — completely false, by the way. At this point, I'd like to direct your attention not to the glorious Maxwell, but to the amazing Connie Schultz, who is also on the panel and apparently hearing this Kennedy statement for the first time. She looks completely stricken, says, "Whoa," and needs several moments to compose herself and compartmentalize her rage. (This, by the way, was my reaction, too.)

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/03/sen-kennedy-compares-kamala-harris-famous