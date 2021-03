Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 27 March 2021 11:00 Hits: 0

Some see these legal fights as another way to take on viral misinformation, one that's already starting to show some results.

(Image credit: Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/03/27/981683224/election-defamation-lawsuits-open-new-front-in-fight-against-disinformation