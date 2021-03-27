The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Michigan's State GOP Chairman Calls For Burning 'Three Witches At The Stake'

Republicans continue to say the darndest things when they're among themselves and forget they live in the modern world of cellphones. Weiser's call to "take them out" is especially bad, given the kidnapping plot against Whitmer last year. Source: Washington Post The head of the Michigan GOP came under fire Friday for calling three female Democratic leaders “witches” to be burned “at the stake” and for mentioning “assassination” as an option for how to oust two Republican congressmen who voted to impeach former president Donald Trump. State GOP Chairman Ron Weiser’s rhetoric, which was captured on video this week, was rebuked by Michigan Democrats as “sexist” and “dangerous” and led members of the University of Michigan Board of Regents to call for his resignation from the governing board. Included in Weiser’s “three witches” comment was Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D), the target of a foiled kidnapping plot last year amid virulent criticism from her political opponents.

